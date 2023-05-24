Karnataka: BJP MLA booked over murder jibe against CM

During BJP vijayotsava celebrations in Belthangady on May 22, MLA Harish Poonja had made a controversial statement against the CM

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 16:38 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 21:13 ist
Harish Poonja. Credit: DH Photo

An FIR was registered against BJP MLA from Belthangady Harish Poonja following complaints against him after a video of him accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of murdering 24 Hindu workers went viral.

Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy DKS to visit Delhi on May 24, likely to discuss cabinet expansion with Congress leadership

Belthangady Mahila Congress President Namitha K Poojary had filed a complaint with the Belthangady police against the MLA for making false statements against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded legal action against Poonja.

During BJP vijayotsava celebrations in Belthangady on May 22, MLA Harish Poonja had made a controversial statement against the CM. In a complaint filed in Belthangady, the MLA is accused of spreading communal hate and disrupt peace in the society. The complainant has also demanded action against BJP Mandala president Jayanth Kotian for organising the programme. The police have booked cases under IPC section 153, 153 A, 505 against both MLA and BJP Mandala President.

Similar complaint was submitted at Puttur town station.  In a complaint submitted to Puttur town police station, Puttur CMC member Mohammed Riyaz K   has urged the police department to take stern action against the BJP MLA.  "Allegations against the Chief Minister is not right," Mohammed said and demanded a thorough investigation.

 

