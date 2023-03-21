Karnataka BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigns

BJP MLC Baburao Chinchansur resigned on Monday.

Chinchansur, who was elected unopposed as the BJP candidate in the Legislative Council elections last year, tendered his resignation, Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti told DH.

"He submitted his resignation and I have accepted it," Horatti said.

Chinchansur is the second BJP MLC to have resigned in the recent past. Earlier this month, BJP’s Puttanna resigned and joined Congress.

A former MLA from Gurmitkal, Chinchansur quit Congress and joined BJP in 2018 after he lost the Assembly election that year. He is believed to be among those who aggressively campaigned against Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The Kalyana Karnataka leader belongs to the Koli community. Even as he has submitted his resignation, speculation is rife that Chinchansur may jump back to Congress.