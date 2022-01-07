Karnataka BJP petitions Guv to dissolve Punjab government

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by their state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday seeking the dismissal of the Punjab government for failing to provide adequate security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to that state.

The petition, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, alleged that Punjab's Congress government had put the prime minister's life in danger due to its "criminal relationship with Khalistani and other anti-national forces".

"There is a ploy to target Modi and other nationalist leaders of the country," the petition read, adding that the development is dangerous and concerning.

Ministers CN Ashwath Narayan, ST Somashekar and Byrati Basavaraju were part of the delegation.

In a media briefing, BJP SC Morcha state president Chalawadi Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of making senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge lie about the developments in Punjab.

Kharge has said that the incident in Punjab was orchestrated to target the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is a Dalit. Kharge's remarks are condemnable, he said.

