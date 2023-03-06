Karnataka: BJP poll manifesto is all inclusive says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday said that BJP would come out with a manifesto which will not make promises that can’t be fulfilled or promote any single family or please a minor section of community in the country.

Interacting with the citizens to gather inputs to prepare the party manifesto here, Yadav said that the union government had come out with a policy to tap into conversion of waste into wealth that can generate a whopping Rs 11 lakh crore per annum for the Indian economy.

He stressed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not work to protect the interests of a family or a group of people, but thinks and implements country’s growth.

Also Read | Karnataka: Congress Lingayat leaders to seek 50 tickets for community

“It is his vision that the country should generate wealth from waste too and not to pamper a family alone," he said.

Citing Modi washing feet of waste-pickers during Kumbha Mela, Yadav said that the Modi had been working in the interests of those in the lowest rung of labour ladder. “Modi had the choice of having meal with who's who of Prayagraj, but chose to wash feet of waste-pickers. The case in point is he wanted to accord respect to this minor section that it deserves,” he said.

During interaction, Tyajya Sharmika Sangha (Waste-Pickers Association) demanded that the BJP should include in its policy to integrate waste-pickers in environmental protection area. While another participant demanded that the BJP must come out with a policy and a separate ministry to manage cyclists' needs and improve urban mobility.

Tumakuru-based BJP Labour Cell Chief Prakash Bharadhwaj appealed to the minister to convey that the party was facing wrath of 57 lakh pensioners across the country. They are upset with the new pension system, which is not giving them required benefits, he added.

“The pension which they are getting is substantially reduced with which they can’t even purchase a bottle of medicine or water for themselves,” he rued.