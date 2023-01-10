Karnataka BJP’s first list likely after budget session

While the JD(S) has announced 93 candidates and Congress wants to come out with its first list around Sankranti time, the ruling BJP may not release its list of tickets until the end of February by which time both union and state budgets would be out.

According to a senior BJP leader, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be busy with the preparation of the budget post-Sankranti and this being the final budget to woo the voters, it would be very important for the party not only to highlight its achievement but also to give out its plan to people what the party would do for them if it retains the power this year.

Apparently, the BJP has orally directed several candidates to work in their constituencies and as per this, nearly 80-85 per cent of the incumbent MLAs are likely to get their tickets.

“Rajajinagar MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar has completed one round in his constituency and reached out to over 10,000 households individually. Also, union home minister Amit Shah’s late-night visit to Housing Minister V Somanna’s residence last week indicates that the party is in favour of retaining winnable candidates and not letting go of any chance to allow any such candidates to desert the party at this juncture,” the source explained.

Most of the 16 MLAs, who joined the BJP by quitting the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, are assured of their tickets. However, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumtahalli might have to make way for former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi. “There are 60 MLAs who regularly win for the party. The party has directed such candidates to work in their constituencies. The government has released huge grants to such candidates that can be taken as a major indicator that the party may not change candidates in this elections,” another source said.

After the Gujarat Assembly election results, there was a strong buzz in the BJP that several incumbent MLAs will be denied the ticket so that fresh faces can be fielded. However, several party leaders are arguing against this.

There is a demand within the party that the likes of ministers R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar), C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram) and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi (Chikmagalur) should shift to other segments so that they can be placed by party workers. This, too, is unlikely, sources said.