BJP speaks in two voices on law against 'Love Jihad'

Karnataka BJP speaks in two voices on law against 'Love Jihad'

Kateel’s statement came a day after Madhuswamy said the government has no plan on tabling a bill against ‘Love Jihad’

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 21:00 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday asserted that a stringent law against ‘Love Jihad’ will be enacted even as Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said there is no such plan.

With an apparent disconnect between the party and the government, there is no clarity on whether a Bill against Love Jihad will be tabled in the winter session of the legislature starting December 7.

Speaking to reporters in Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Kateel said the law will be enacted against ‘Love Jihad’, a moniker for religious conversions for marriage.

“The BJP government in Karnataka is going to take strict action against Love Jihad. Indiscriminate action is inevitable on this front,” he said. Kateel also said that a law prohibiting cow slaughter will be introduced.

Kateel’s statement came a day after Madhuswamy said the government has no plan on tabling a bill against ‘Love Jihad’.

“No decision has been taken at the government’s level,” Madhuswamy told reporters in Chikmagalur on Tuesday.

“Being the chairman of the scrutiny committee, no such proposal has come before me. What else should I discuss when we aren’t going to bring any such law?” he said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced his intent to ban religious conversions in the name of marriage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
jc madhuswamy
love jihad case
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 