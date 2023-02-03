Karnataka: BJP special executive meeting on Feb 4 to brainstorm Assembly poll strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka would brainstorm the upcoming Assembly election during its special executive committee meeting on Saturday here.
The top BJP leaders - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his immediate predecessor B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh and the BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel - would attend the meeting. The meet is mainly to prepare a roadmap for the polls, a party insider told PTI.
Also Read | Congress kickstarts Praja Dhwani Yatra covering northern and southern regions of K'taka
He said the party leaders would deliberate on intensifying the membership drive, door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, roadshows and Jana Sankalpa Yatra. The top functionaries would also discuss on the smooth conduct of functions which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to him.
There would be discussion also on organising events by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he added. Information campaign and countering the negative publicity by the Opposition parties would be part of the discussion, too, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu
Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen
1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click