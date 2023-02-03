Karnataka: BJP special executive meeting on Feb 4 to brainstorm Assembly poll strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka would brainstorm the upcoming Assembly election during its special executive committee meeting on Saturday here.

The top BJP leaders - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his immediate predecessor B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh and the BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel - would attend the meeting. The meet is mainly to prepare a roadmap for the polls, a party insider told PTI.

Also Read | Congress kickstarts Praja Dhwani Yatra covering northern and southern regions of K'taka

He said the party leaders would deliberate on intensifying the membership drive, door-to-door campaigns, public meetings, roadshows and Jana Sankalpa Yatra. The top functionaries would also discuss on the smooth conduct of functions which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to him.

There would be discussion also on organising events by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he added. Information campaign and countering the negative publicity by the Opposition parties would be part of the discussion, too, he said.