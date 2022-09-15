Karnataka BJP teams to tour 104 segments from September 27

Top BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will soon start their tour in two teams, covering 104 Legislative Assembly seats to gather support for their party in the run-up to the next Assembly election.

The team, led by Bommai and Yediyurappa, would cover 52 Assembly segments starting October 9 and another team led by Kateel, would start visiting the other 52 constituencies from September 27. This tour was supposed to begin in the first half of this month, but it was postponed due to the rainfall.

"These teams will cover 104 Assembly constituencies in the first phase. Segments, where the BJP has won and tasted defeat, will be covered. They will visit constituencies in both northern and southern parts of the State," state BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said.

The team, comprising Bommai and Yediyurappa, would hold beneficiaries' meets and two public conventions every day.

The team, under Kateel, would focus more on the party's organisational aspects and would hold meetings with the party workers and beneficiaries of the government schemes.

Tenginkai also stated that the state BJP's executive committee meeting to be held in Bengaluru on October 7, would be an important exercise in the wake of the next Assembly elections.

Six rallies

He said different morchas of the BJP would organise six major rallies at different places from October 6 to December 6 with two rallies each month.

Tenginkai said that the rallies would be held in Hubballi, Shivamogga, Raichur, Ballari, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, while the rally in Hubballi would be organised by the party's farmers' cell.

BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others would participate in the rallies, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take part in a few rallies, he added.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations, Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary and Gandhi Jayanti, the state BJP has organised blood donation camps, health check-up camps, vaccination camps, exhibitions, beneficiaries' meets, plantation drives, cleaning drives and other activities under 'Seva Pakshik' initiative from September 17 to October 2.

Different morchas of the party would be involved in each activity aimed at social service, and an attempt for a world record would be made by collecting up to 1.20 lakh units of blood on a single day through blood donation camps, Tenginkai noted.