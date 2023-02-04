Karnataka: BJP to hit all 224 seats with scheme-based conventions

In a bid to steamroll the opposition, the BJP has decided to launch conventions themed after major schemes of the state and union governments in all 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of the state.

It was also decided that the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Rath Yatra’ from four directions, led by four different teams of leaders, would culminate into a Mahasangama in Davangere.

Briefing reporters, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said the core committee meeting on Friday decided to organise constituency-wise conventions by eight morchas (wings) and 17 prakoshtas (cells).

Also Read | What it takes to beat BJP

On the Vijay Sankalpa Rath Yatra, Ravi said: “The party has not fixed the dates yet due to the upcoming Budget session. But tentatively, the Rath Yatra will be launched in the last week of February and the mega convention will be held in the third week of March.”

The BJP will adopt the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat models of electioneering by using the twin planks of development and Hindutva, according to Ravi.

The core committee also discussed survey reports on the party’s poll prospects. Ravi noted that for the last two years, each wing of the party had worked hard on the ground, especially in the ‘C’ and ‘D’ category constituencies where the BJP is considered to be weak.

“Our focus has been on strengthening booths in these (C and D) constituencies. It is paying rich dividends. Therefore, this time BJP is very confident of retaining power with a decisive mandate,” Ravi said.

To attract voters from a cross-section of society, Ravi said the BJP would deploy LED vans in each constituency. This van will explain have details about various government schemes.

“These vans will tour each and every booth of a constituency,” Ravi said pointing out that this was done in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat where party workers were tasked with ensuring 50 per cent of votes in each booth got polled in BJP’s favour.