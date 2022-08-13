Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on August 28

The ruling BJP will flex its muscle at the 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapur on August 28 to mark the completion of the saffron party being in power for three years in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the rally will be held at Doddaballapur where it was originally planned on July 28. Bommai was forced to cancel following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s murder on July 26.

"In the last 10-12 days, there was tremendous pressure from people of that region. They met me. Even (Health Minister) Dr K Sudhakar met me. All of them said it must be done (in Doddaballapur)," Bommai said.

"Our plan was to hold rallies in different places and do a valedictory here (at Doddaballapur). People didn’t agree. They said they’ve made full preparation and that the first step should be taken from here. Their excitement is much more than ours. We had to bow down to that," Bommai said.

BJP national president J P Nadda was scheduled to attend the Janotsava on July 28. Bommai said he would talk to the top brass about inviting national leaders to the August 28 event.

The BJP is looking to make 'Janotsava' a massive show of strength to counter Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s August 3 birthday bash in Davangere that drew lakhs of people.

In all, Bommai said five rallies will be held. No decision has been taken on concluding 'Janotsava' at Davangere, a demand made by Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya.

July 28 marked Bommai’s one year in office and three of the BJP. Bommai had deployed ministers Sudhakar, MTB Nagaraj and Muniratna to organise the event that had to be cancelled.

The choice of Doddaballapur is meant to serve as a platform to help the BJP boost its presence in the Old Mysuru region. The party is expected to mobilise a large number of beneficiaries covered under various programmes and schemes of the government.