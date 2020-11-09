Karnataka BJP will be in trouble if party high command tries to dethrone BSY: Renuka Veerasomeshwara Swamiji

Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka will be in trouble if the party high command embarks on dethroning Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, warned Rambhapuri Peeta pontiff Renuka Veerasomeshwara Swamiji.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the seer said that the party had to suffer a lot as a similar attempt was made earlier.

"There are talks in the party circle on the imminent change of the Chief Minister as he is 78-year-old. Yediyurappa is very enthusiastic at this age. He is making a sincere effort to solve the problems of the people by touring the state even now. He has earned the confidence of all classes and communities. Even opposition parties know about the working style and effort of Yediyurappa," he told.

Stating that Rambhapuri Peeta would not like to speak on politics, the seer said that the BJP is in power both in state and at the Centre. "Yediyurappa has built the BJP from the grassroot level. The party high command will definitely allow the Chief Minister to complete the remaining term," the pontiff stated.