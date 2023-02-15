Karnataka: BJP's Shettar flays party govt for mismanaging transport corporations

Demanding tax exemption to loss-making transport corporations in the state, senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar criticised the government for "mismanaging" the transport corporations.

"While private transport companies are making profits, only government corporations are under loss. This points to mismanagement," he said.

The Hubli-Dharwad Central legislator was speaking in the Legislative Assembly during his Motion of Thanks to the Governor's speech. Taking the specific examples of North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), Shettar said these corporations were reeling under losses.

The government has not even replaced old buses, as a result of which the public is forced to depend on old buses that tend to break down in the middle of the journey, he said and added, "There are 2,621 buses that have travelled more than 9 lakh kilometres and 1,400 buses that have travelled more than 12 lakh kilometres. These buses need to be replaced."

To save the corporations from losses, the government needs to announce special packages, apart from giving them tax exemptions. It will not cost the government more than Rs 95 crore in a year, he added.

He also demanded that the government should announce a welfare board for livelihood security to 10-lakh registered auto drivers in the state.

Vacancies in medical colleges

Pulling up Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar for the delay in the appointment of staff to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Shettar asked the minister to speed up the filling of the vacancies.

As many as 70 posts are vacant in the HIMS and 30 in the KIMS. Despite a provisional list being announced earlier, the government is yet to announce the final list, he said.

Shettar also urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to speed up the process of getting requisite sanctions for the Mahadayi project and the Hubballi-Ankola railway line. While the former is crucial for the drinking water needs of farmers in the region, the latter will help boost the industrial sector in North Karnataka.