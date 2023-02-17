Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah walks in with flower on ear

K'taka Budget: Siddaramaiah walks in with flower on ear

Siddaramaiah wanted to indicate that the BJP government is taking people for a ride

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 11:56 ist
Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah with flower on his ear. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai presented the State Budget in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday ahead of the Assembly poll.

Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah arrived in the House with a flower on his ear, wanting to indicate that the BJP government is taking people for a ride.

Track live updates of Karnataka Budget here

Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders wore flowers on their ears alleging that the BJP government has cheated people by not fulfilling promises from the previous Budget and the promises made in 2018 manifesto.

More to follow...

