Karnataka Bypolls: 31 candidates in fray

Six candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the November 3 bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar, leaving 31 candidates in the fray.

Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from the fray.

Now, the total number of candidates is 15 in Sira and 16 in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

According to the Election Commission, two Independent candidates in Sira - Nisar Ahamed and Thimmaraj Gowda - withdrew from the race. Four Independents - Munirathna, Munirathnamma, Anandan C and R Kumar - are out of the fray in Rajarajeshwarinagar.