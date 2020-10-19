Karnataka Bypolls: 31 candidates in fray

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 19 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 04:25 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Six candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the November 3 bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar, leaving 31 candidates in the fray.

Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from the fray. 

Now, the total number of candidates is 15 in Sira and 16 in Rajarajeshwarinagar. 

According to the Election Commission, two Independent candidates in Sira - Nisar Ahamed and Thimmaraj Gowda - withdrew from the race. Four Independents - Munirathna, Munirathnamma, Anandan C and R Kumar - are out of the fray in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

