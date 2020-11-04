B S Yediyurappa will continue as Karnataka CM: Pralhad

Karnataka Bypolls: B S Yediyurappa will continue as CM, says Pralhad Joshi

He was reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that Yediyurappa would be removed as the chief minister after the bypoll results

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 04 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 21:25 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: DH File Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted that there was no proposal before the BJP Central Committee on changing the chief minister.

Read | Siddaramaiah will be removed, not me: B S Yediyurappa

He was reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that Yediyurappa would be removed as the chief minister after the bypoll results. “There will be no change in leadership after the by-election results. Yediyurappa will be our leader. He is doing a good job,” Joshi asserted.

Joshi welcomed the framing of a law in connection with the religious conversion of marriage on the kinds of UP and MP governments.

