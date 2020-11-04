Karnataka Bypolls: B S Yediyurappa will continue as CM, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted that there was no proposal before the BJP Central Committee on changing the chief minister.

He was reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that Yediyurappa would be removed as the chief minister after the bypoll results. “There will be no change in leadership after the by-election results. Yediyurappa will be our leader. He is doing a good job,” Joshi asserted.

Joshi welcomed the framing of a law in connection with the religious conversion of marriage on the kinds of UP and MP governments.