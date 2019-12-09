Karnataka bypolls: BJP widens lead; Cong accepts defeat

As of now, the BJP is leading in 12 seats, while the Congress is leading in two seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. One independent is leading in one seat.

Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad has widened the lead by 7,550 votes in Shivajinagar seat after the fifth round of counting. In all, Arshad has 19,531 votes while BJP' Saravana has 11,981 votes. JD(S) candidate Tanveer Ulla is far behind with just 330 votes.

Given that the BJP is set to sweep in the Karnataka bypolls, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that the party has "accepted defeat."

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on #KarnatakaBypolls results: We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened. pic.twitter.com/UOLwXFASHt — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

At 10 am, the BJP was leading in 10 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) were leading in two seats each, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

The BJP continued to lead in Athani, Gokak, and Kagwad seats but the margin of lead saw a decline. In Hunsur, Congress candidate HP Manjunath was leading by 9,441 votes by end of the sixth round counting. After the third round of counting, Congress's Rizwan Arshad continued to lead from Shivajinagar constituency.

After the fourth round of counting in KR Pet, BJP candidate Narayana Gowda had taken lead by 260 votes against Devaraj of JD(S), who secured 12,758 votes in KR Pet. One independent was leading in one seat.

Early trends of counting of votes in Karnataka bypolls showed that the BJP was leading in eight seats. The eight seats where the BJP is leading are: Hunsur, Krishanrajpet, Kagwad, Vijayanagara Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak and Yellapur.

At 9 am, Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad was leading in Shivajinagar seat, while JD(S) candidate BL Devaraj was ahead in K R Pet seat. BJP's Narayana Gowda was trailing in the KR Pet seat.

The counting of votes for the bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka that went to polls on December 5 is underway at 11 centres in the state.

The election results will have a bearing on the future of the four-month-old BJP government, led by B S Yediyurappa, in Karnataka.

The counting began at 8 am, poll officials said. The elections had taken place at Yellapur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagar, Yashwanthapur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, KR Puram, Shivajinagar, KR Pet, Hunsur, Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur and Hoskote.

While the overall polling percentage was 67.91, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Hoskote assembly segment (90.9 per cent), whereas the lowest was KR Puram (46.74 per cent).

According to the poll officials, the first set of results may come by 11 am.

