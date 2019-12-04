Karnataka bypolls: FIR against Suraj Revanna, 7 others

Channarayapatna Rural Police on Tuesday midnight filed an FIR against Suraj Revanna and seven others in connection with a clash between the BJP and the JD(S) party workers, leaving several injured, at Nambihalli, in Channarayapatna taluk, at K R Pet border.

With the public campaign ending at 6 pm on Tuesday, the two parties' workers had taken out door-to-door campaign thereafter. It is alleged that a few BJP party workers had stayed in a house in the village overnight and distributing money to vote in favour of K R Pet BJP candidate Narayana Gowda.

This resulted in a clash between the BJP and the JD(S) workers. Several were injured in the melee. Four JD(S) workers have been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

SP Ram Nivas Sapat visited the spot. Police security has been beefed up in the village.