Karnataka bypolls: JD(S) to field late MLA Sathyanarayana’s wife in Sira

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said his party decided to field Ammajamma as the candidate for the November 3 bypoll to Sira, which was represented by her husband B Sathyanarayana until his recent death.

By fielding Ammajamma, the JD(S) is said to be banking on a sympathy wave to retain Sira, which Sathyanarayana won in the 2018 assembly polls. Sathyanarayana passed away on August 4 after a prolonged battle with advanced chronic liver disease.

Gowda, who was speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters, said three candidates were in the reckoning for the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll ticket. “A meeting will be held on October 8 to finalise the candidate,” he said.

Sira has witnessed a direct fight between the JD(S) and the Congress. With Sathyanarayana as its candidate, the JD(S) won Sira twice in the last four elections - 2004 and 2018 - whereas the Congress won in 2008 and 2013 with former minister TB Jayachandra as its candidate. The Congress has already announced Jayachandra as its candidate.

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy has been making emotional appeals with the people of Sira. “Decide whether you want to give me milk or venom,” he said at a rally recently.

Speculation is rife that the BJP will field radiologist Dr CM Rajesh Gowda, the son of former Congress Lok Sabha member CP Mudalagiriyappa.