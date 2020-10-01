Karnataka bypolls: Kumaraswamy says Congress is ‘unfit’ for alliance

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a fresh attack on his former ally Congress, saying the grand old party was “unfit” for any alliance.

Kumaraswamy was responding to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah’s declaration that the Congress will not have an alliance with the JD(S) for the November 3 Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls.

“Who from the JD(S) has proposed an alliance with the Congress in the first place? Unlike in 2018, when the Congress came to HD Deve Gowda’s doorstep, we haven’t gone knocking on the Congress’ door,” Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

After the fractured mandate in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress and the JD(S) joined hands to form the government with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister despite their rivalry being the stuff of legend. The coalition fell apart last year, leading to a bitter blame game.

“Congress is unfit for an alliance. From causing the downfall of my government to luring BSP MLAs in Rajasthan and shaking up the Maharashtra government every day, these are testaments that it is unfit for an alliance. Besides, the Congress has its own set of friends,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy said there will “never” be an alliance with the Congress. “Let nobody go to the Congress with an alliance opportunity for the JD(S). And let it not be assumed that an alliance only means that of the Congress and the JD(S). Also, no ‘leader’s from that party should gain advantage from using the JD(S) or Deve Gowda’s name,” the former Chief Minister said.