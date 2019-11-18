Karnataka Bypolls: Ramesh Jarkiholi files nomination

BJP candidate from Gokak Assembly constituency, Ramesh Jarkiholi, filed his nomination papers for the bypoll at Gokak town on Monday. Congress candidate Bharamgouda, alias Raju Kage, too filed his papers on the same day from Kagwad Assembly constituency.

Jarkiholi submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer Bhoobalan T while Kage submitted his papers to Returning Officer S Gopalkrishna in Athani town.

Ramesh Jarkiholi was accompanied by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi.

The former minister is later expected to hold a rally to showcase his strength.

Kage had recently quit the BJP in protest against the party giving candidature to Srimant Patil, who had been disqualified as Congress MLA for his anti-party activities.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Gokak constituency Lakhan Jarkiholi conducted a road show to exhibit his strength before filing his nomination papers on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lakhan visited places of worship. He said the bypoll was a straight contest between him and Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"People from the constituency are with us and we shall succeed in retaining the Congress fortress," he said.

A large number of people, carrying Congress flags, participated in the road show to support Lakhan. Congress leader and MLA Satish Jarkiholi too was part of the road show.

Imtiaz Ahmed of Bahujan Samaj Party and Puttamadaiah of Social Democratic Party of India filed their nomination papers to contest for Hunsur Assembly bypoll on Monday. The candidates, along with the supporters, took out a procession in Hunsur.

BJP nominee A H Vishwanath will file the papers at 12.30 pm. He also visited temples in Hunsur.

Congress candidate for Athani assembly constituency Gajanan Mangsuli also filed his nomination papers on Monday. He submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer Jilani Mokashi. Mangsuli was accompanied by Congress leader and MLA M B Patil.

Mangsuli said that he will become face of the drought and flood-affected people in the constituency as Mahesh Kumathalli, who had been elected from the constitunecy, did not come to the aid of the people when needed.