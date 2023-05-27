K'taka Cabinet at full strength; 24 ministers inducted

Karnataka Cabinet at full strength after 24 ministers inducted

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 13:06 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Dy CM D K Shivakumar pose for a photo with newly inducted ministers. Credit: YouTube/Chief Minister

Two dozen ministers were inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot after days of deliberations between Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the party high command in Delhi over the allocation of portfolios to ministers.

MLAs H K Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao were among those who took oath on Saturday noon.

Others in the list are: Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, M C Sudhakar and B Nagendra. Laxmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa, D Sudhakar, Cheluvaraya Swami, Mankul Vaidya and M C Sudhakar.

With the induction ceremony completed, the Karnataka Cabinet is now at full strength, with a total of 34 ministers.

More to follow...

