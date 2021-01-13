Karnataka Cabinet expansion: AH Vishwanath expresses his displeasure

MLC Adaguru H Vishwanath expressed his displeasure after the list of Cabinet ministers was announced on Wednesday. He also called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ungrateful.
"Yediyurappa should understand that he formed the government only because Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned and joined hands with the BJP. The BJP is not a majority government. It got majority because of us," he said.
He also expressed displeasure over talks that MLC C P Yogeshwar is being inducted into the Cabinet. "What is his achievement? He was only roaming around, lifting our luggage, when we went to Mumbai. He is also responsible for my defeat in the Hunsur byelection. Instead of him, Munirathna should be inducted into the Cabinet," Vishwanath said.
"Even if the BJP high command does not want us, it is the responsibility of Yediyurappa to have gratitude towards those who sacrificed to make him CM. For us, Yediyurappa is the high command. We are not concerned with the BJP high command," he said.
