Karnataka Cabinet expansion likely on Jan 17

With less than a week left in the “inauspicious” Dhanurmasa, indications are that a new set of Cabinet ministers will be sworn-in on January 17.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to visit Delhi on January 14 and meet the party high command, following which the Cabinet expansion will be finalised, according to sources.

While the expansion is “very likely” on January 17, it is yet unclear whether portfolios will be announced on the same day. However, considering the challenges faced by Yediyurappa - such as demand for additional DCM berths, for abolition of these posts, and demands for key portfolios by newly elected MLAs - sources say that

the berths might be announced at a later date, but ahead of the state budget session scheduled to start March 2.

Sources said that despite pressure from newly elected MLAs - who had defected from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to win elections with a BJP ticket - Yediyurappa had been able to convince them to be patient ahead of the Cabinet expansion.

Intense lobbying is expected among the ministerial hopefuls, both among the newly elected MLAs and the BJP old guard.