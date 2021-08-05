Karnataka cabinet: From 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Gau Mata,' slogans galore at oath ceremony

In a fully packed venue at Raj Bhavan and amid a rousing cheer from their families and supporters, 29 BJP legislators took oath as ministers on Wednesday.

Raj Bhavan wore a festive look as the family and supporters of the new ministers gathered at the venue. Many waved posters of their leaders, celebrating the moment. The venue also occasionally reverberated with “Jai Shri Ram” chants in between, as supporters cheered on their leaders taking oath as ministers.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa sat in the front row and took part in the proceedings, even as the new ministers greeted him and some sought his blessings after taking oath.

Govind Karjol was the first to take the oath. Although it was expected that some senior leaders, including K S Eshwarappa might be dropped from the Cabinet, an elated Eshwarappa took oath amid applause from his supporters and in the presence of his family members. Former minister Jagadish Shettar, who voluntarily dropped out of the Cabinet, was also present on the occasion.

There were also doubts about the “migrant” ministers being accommodated in the new Cabinet. However, most of them have been included. This group of ministers including, K Gopalaiah, K Sudhakar, Byrathi Basavaraja, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar and S T Somashekar, were seen sitting together and sharing a light moment as they awaited to be inducted into the Cabinet. Legislator of RR Nagar, Munirathna, was the new face among these migrants to be included as a minister this time.

Meanwhile, most ministers took oath in the name of the Indian Constitution and “God” and some legislators chose to be different. Minister Prabhu Chavan, who came dressed in the traditional Lambani outfit, took oath in the name of “Gau Mata” and “Seva Lal.”

While Shivaram Hebbar and Shashikala Jolle took oath in the name of people in their constituencies, Nirani, Shankar Patil Munenkoppa and B C Patil took oath in farmers’ name. Minister Anand Singh invoked the blessings of Vijayanagara and Pampa Virupaksha.