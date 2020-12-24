Karnataka Cabinet rejig likely after Amit Shah tour

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 22:45 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP top brass may ask Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffle the state Cabinet after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's state tour.

Shah is likely to visit the state on January 15 or 16 to inaugurate Central Reservation Police Force training centres at Bhadravati and Hospet.

After Shah's tour, the party is likely to tell the CM to go ahead with his plan to rejig the cabinet, the BJP sources said.

Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijendra on Friday met BJP General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Arun Singh and held a discussion.

Though what transpired between them is not known, sources in the party said it was a courtesy call by Vijendra.

Vijendra briefed Singh about political developments in the state including ongoing gram panchayat polls, sources said.

After Amit Shah's state visit, Singh is also likely to meet party leaders. After which, the party top brass may ask the CM to reshuffle his cabinet.

The CM earlier expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet by dropping a few ministers and inducting fresh faces. The CM was also keen on inducting all MLAs who defected to BJP from Congress earlier.

