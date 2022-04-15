Karnataka Cabinet rejig soon, says Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Karnataka Cabinet would soon be expanded.

Speaking to reporters at Toravi near Vijayapura on Friday, Joshi said that five vacancies including the one created due to the resignation of K S Eshwarappa would be filled during the rejig.

He said that prima facie Congress was behind the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil and a thorough probe will bring out the truth.

