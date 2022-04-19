Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: Some migrants on the way out?

Ever since last week’s BJP state executive meeting in Hosapete, there has been a talk in the party ranks about the possible exit of a few ‘migrant’ ministers from the Cabinet.

With five positions currently lying vacant following the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, there are chances that four or five sitting ministers - including those from the migrant camp - could be dropped to make way for 10 new faces in the Cabinet.

The party top brass, however, is wary that removing the migrants could cause a few of them to rebel, resulting in a headache for the party ahead of elections next year.

According to sources, the suggestion to remove some migrant ministers stemmed from allegations that they are in touch with Congress - the party from which they had resigned in 2019, to help the BJP come to power.

“The party leadership is aware of such rumours. Removing such ministers - who might quit the party ahead of elections - is being seen as a test of their loyalty. They will be asked to do party work and prove that they will stick to the party,” a source said.

This decision could be a double-edged sword as it could also threaten the party’s prospects in a few constituencies, where these legislators have a sway over the electorate.

According to sources, meetings of the state executive committee discussed the problems in removing them from the Cabinet.

Some leaders were of the view that it would not hurt the party in any manner, citing examples of the likes of Srimanth Patil, R Shankar and Mahesh Kumathalli, who are seen as ‘lightweights’. Removing other migrant MLAs could be a risky manoeuvre.

The remarks by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier this week that a meeting of the party top brass in Delhi will finalise Cabinet expansion has also raised hopes of several hopefuls, including former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and C P Yogeeshwar.

Talks of inducting Yediyurappa’s second son B Y Vijayendra has also been consistent over the past month

or so.

The ratio of ministers (BJP natives and migrants) making way for new faces is still unclear. However, hopes are high among aspirants who expect to find themselves as ministers by May this year.

Bommai told reporters on Tuesday that he would visit Delhi to discuss the Cabinet exercise after he gets a call from the high command.

