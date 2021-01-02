Karnataka cabinet talks comes to fore once again; CM to talk to BJP General Secretary Arun Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he would discuss the expansion of his Cabinet with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh who is in charge of the party’s affairs in the state.

Singh is in Karnataka and he is scheduled to attend the party’s core committee meeting in Shivamogga on Saturday night. He will also participate in a special party meeting on Sunday.

“(Singh) has come, so I will discuss with him,” Yediyurappa told reporters before leaving for Shivamogga, when asked about the Cabinet expansion.

There are seven spots vacant in the 34-member Cabinet.

Pressure has been mounting on Yediyurappa to accommodate MLCs M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar, along with recently elected MLA Munirathna among others as ministers.

According to sources, Yediyurappa is likely to pitch for Cabinet expansion buoyed by the BJP’s performance in the recent Gram Panchayat elections.

Ministerial aspirants are waiting in the wings to be inducted and are hopeful that Singh will approve the Cabinet expansion.