Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa snubbed again: Cabinet expansion may be delayed

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Tuesday, said he had sought an appointment with the BJP central leadership on January 16, to discuss the much-awaited Cabinet expansion, amid speculation within the party that the exercise may get delayed further.

The talk within party circles is that the Cabinet expansion might take place only after Delhi elections next month unless Yediyurappa chooses to go ahead with it, defying the central leadership. Meanwhile, the newly-elected MLAs awaiting cabinet berths say that they are unaware of when the expansion will take place, but are “confident that Yediyurappa would fulfill his promise.”

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that he had sought an appointment again with Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on January 16. While the CM is keen on travelling to Delhi on January 16 and finalising the list of ministers, he is still awaiting a nod from Shah.

It can be recalled that Yediyurappa was made to wait for meeting Shah, even though the former had appeared keen on expanding his cabinet in December soon after the bypoll results were out. While Jharkhand polls was the reason for Shah’s unavailability till December 24, Yediyurappa was confident of meeting him by December 31.

However, the high command repeatedly snubbed him and declined to give him an appointment. Yediyurappa’s relationship with the high command slid downhill after his direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking funds, during the PM’s recent visit to Karnataka. According to sources, the appeal in a public forum irked Shah, who delayed a meeting with Yediyurappa further.

Now, as the newly-elected MLAs - who had defected from Congress and JD(S) and were promised cabinet berth - await their induction, Yediyurappa is under pressure to fulfill several demands.

The MLAs are confident that Yediyurappa will fulfill his promise. “He has promised us that all the 17 leaders who joined BJP will be made ministers. We are confident that the CM will fulfill his promise,” B C Patil, who won from Hirekerur on a BJP ticket, told DH.