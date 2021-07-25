Karnataka CM aspirant Nirani in Delhi to meet BJP top brass

Amid talk of a change of leadership in Karnataka, Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is also a Chief Ministerial aspirant, arrived at Delhi on Sunday and is planning to meet BJP top brass.

Nirani, a Panchamashali Lingayat leader, is planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president J P Nadda.

This is Nirani's third visit to the national capital in the past 14 days, especially after the talk of a change of leadership in Karnataka. Though he has been telling his visit to Delhi was private, sources close to him said that he has been lobbying for the Chief Minister post.

"I came to Delhi on my private visit," Nirani told reporters.

Dismissing speculation that he came to meet party top brass to lobby for the Chief Minister's post, Nirani said, "there is no basis for such news."

"Earlier also I have not met any leaders regarding political issues. Now also I have no plan to meet any leaders on political issues," he said.

Hubballi-Dharwad (West) BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, who is also a Chief Ministerial aspirant, was also in the city for the past two days to meet the party top brass.

