Karnataka CM B S Yediyurapa is 'soul', Eshwarappa-Shettar eyes of BJP: Kateel clarifies after alleged audio clip goes viral

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel denied any connection with the leaked audio clip where he allegedly talked about a new Karnataka chief minister and big changes in the Cabinet and instead touted the Chief Minister as the party's soul.

"I have no connection with the audio clip, claimed to be mine, about the new Karnataka chief minister, changes in cabinet and so on that is circulating on social media. I will write to chief minister. There is a need to conduct an inquiry into the audio clip in order to bring out the truth," Kateel said.

Read | BSY replacement shortlisted? Kateel's audio goes viral

Reacting to the audio clip, the Dakshina Kannada MP said, "There was no discussion on change in leadership. Yediyurappa is like 'athma' (soul) of the party. He is our leader. While K S Eshwarappa and Jagadeesh Shettar are like two eyes of the party."

"I do not like to suspect on anyone without conducting a probe into the audio clip row. Let the truth come out through a probe. I will answer every thing after the investigation," Kateel declared.

Kateel, who had cancelled his trip to New Delhi on Monday, will be travelling to New Delhi on Tuesday, sources added.