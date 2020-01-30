Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa requests Centre to revive Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday urged Union Steel and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to drop the proposal of disinvestment of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL), Bhadravathi.

The CM met Pradhan here and requested him to take steps to revive VISL by infusing required capital.

“VISL has a very good brand name in alloy-steel industries and specific demand and market exists. People of Bhadravathi and Shivamogga have sentiments attached with the plant and there is stiff resistance for disinvestment of VISL,” the CM said in a memorandum to the Union Minister.

“VISL is the only special steel producer of more than 730-grade special steel in the country and has huge potentiality to contribute to achieve the aim of National Steel Policy 2017 by having its own captive mines, adequate lands, skilled workforce, well-established rail and road and port connectivity,” the CM said.

Hoping to revive the plant, the state government had sanctioned a total of 497 acres of rich iron ore mines in Ramadurga and Jog village in Bellary district for the company captive consumption which will cater for more than 50 to 75 years, the CM explained in the letter.

Since the VISL is loss making unit because of no capital investment either by the Centre or Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the Ministry of Steel should take immediate steps to revive it, the CM said.