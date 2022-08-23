Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Siddaramaiah for 'creating many confusions'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for ‘creating many confusions’.

He was responding to Siddaramaiah’s claim that prohibitory orders were clamped down in Kodagu to stop the Congress’ protest march on August 26.

“I think the leader of the Opposition is confused. The entire confusion started with his statement. Were we the ones who said Savarkar’s photo shouldn’t be put in a Muslim area? He’s creating many confusions. We’re not responsible,” he said.

He also rubbished Siddaramaiah’s claim that the protests he faced in Kodagu was ‘government-sponsored’. “I’ve already ordered an investigation and that protection will be provided [to Siddaramaiah. There’s no need for the government to do that,” he said.

Janotsava rally

Bommai said the BJP’s Janotsava rally will be held at Doddaballapur on September 8. This is to mark the BJP completing three years in power and Bommai’s one year in office. Asked about calls by some groups to observe Black Day on September 8, Bommai said: “If our Janotsava becomes successful, then definitely it’ll be a Black Day for some people.”

The Janotsava was first scheduled to be held on July 28, but put off following BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s murder. Then, it was slated to be held on August 28 and postponed again due to the Gowri-Ganesha festival.

BBMP polls

Meanwhile, the BJP held a meeting with leaders from various wards of Bengaluru to draw up strategies for the upcoming BBMP elections. Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the party is looking to win 150-160 of the 243 wards.

The meeting was chaired by BJP general secretary (organisation) Rajesh G V, who sought advise and opinions from all leaders hailing from various parts of the city. Another meeting will be held shortly, Ashoka said.

BJP general secretary Ashwathnarayan said the party’s state executive meet will be held on September 11 at the Palace Grounds.