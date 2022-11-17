Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says electoral fraud claim 'baseless', orders probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday denied all allegations levelled by the Congress regarding electoral fraud in the state, calling them "baseless."

Bommai said that he has asked government officials to file a case and probe into the matter.

The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation and arrest of CM Bommai in connection with a major electoral data theft scandal that has come to light in Bengaluru.

The party claimed that a nonprofit organisation named Chilume Educational & Rural Development Trust was roped in by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct an awareness campaign under the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. However, it turned out that the nonprofit organisation went door-to-door to allegedly collect personal details of citizens - caste, education, mother tongue, Aadhaar and so on. This was done using people who were given identity cards saying they were booth-level officers (BLO).

On Wednesday, the BBMP withdrew its consent that was given to the Chilume Trust because it “violated the conditions of the permission.”

The Congress has also filed a police complaint against CM Bommai, BBMP Commissioner and other officials for the alleged electoral fraud.

