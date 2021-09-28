Karnataka CM Bommai a puppet in RSS's hands: Congress

Making a scathing attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's 'gulamagiri' (slavery) remark against Congress, KPCC Spokesperson D Basavaraj stated that Bommai has become a puppet in the hands of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said Bommai must free himself from the clutches of RSS and show his credibility. Bommai has become chief minister by chance. So he must focus on managing the post effectively.

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders, he said, though Karnataka has 25 MPs from BJP, they have no courage to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the state's share of GST compensation. So, they have no moral right to speak against Congress party.

He also claimed that Congress leader Siddaramaiah had fulfilled 165 poll promises during his tenure as chief minister. "But BJP leaders are criticising Siddaramaiah for no reason. But poor people would not tolerate it. Congress is the party of poor people and BJP of affluent people. Voters would teach BJP a lesson in the coming polls," he said.

Expressing sympathy towards former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, he said the party used Yediyurappa for political gains and threw him away. Now, RSS leaders are controlling the government in Karnataka. Use and throw is the culture of BJP.

Corporator Chamansab and others were also present at the press conference.

Siddaramaiah in Davangere on Wednesday

Corporator Manjunath Gudigudal said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah will take part in Vishwakarma Jayanti, protest against price rise and also attend a programme organised in memory of Kuruba community leaders on September 29 in Davangere.

