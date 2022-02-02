Karnataka CM Bommai 'most likely' to travel to Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to travel to Delhi on Thursday to hold meetings with state MPs and lawyers who represent the state in inter-state water disputes.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that his appointments during his Delhi visit were being finalised. "Most likely, I will travel to Delhi tomorrow," he said.

"As I said earlier that there is a tradition of a meeting by the CM with all MPs (of the state) before the budget session. I am fixing time for the meeting today," he said.

The appointments of MPs and lawyers representing the state in inter-state water disputes are being finalised, he said, adding that he would most likely travel to Delhi tomorrow.

Bommai said that the state budget will be dependent on department-wise and state-wise allocations made by the Centre, which will be released in two days.

"Once it is available, we will assess which schemes have continued, which are the new schemes and what is the ratio of funds (of state and Centre) for these schemes. Based on it, along with grant in aid and loans provided by Centre, we will have to determine our budget," Bommai said.

Discussions for state budget with various departments will start from Feb 7, during which advice will be sought on schemes for various departments, the CM said.

On whether there would be a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Bommai said that he would not discuss the issue in public.

