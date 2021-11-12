Karnataka CM promises support to Lockheed Martin

Karnataka CM Bommai promises support to Lockheed Martin

The investor-friendly policies of the Karnataka government has created a conducive environment for setting up industrial units here, said Bommai

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 12 2021, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 23:11 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the state government would offer necessary cooperation to the Lockheed Martin company to set up its base here.

The assurance came when a delegation of global aerospace major Lockheed Martin led by its vice-president (International Supply Chain and Industrial Development) Vincent Panzera called on Bommai, an official press release said.

"India is the fastest growing and sixth-largest economy in the world. Karnataka and Bengaluru are the technology powerhouses of the future," Bommai was quoted as saying. The Chief Minister said Lockheed Martin is a leading defence technology company in the world and Bengaluru offers huge potential for the growth of aerospace industries.

"The investor-friendly policies of the Karnataka government has created a conducive environment for setting up industrial units here," he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lockheed Martin
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

 