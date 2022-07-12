Karnataka CM Bommai recalls appointments to govt bodies

The Basavaraj Bommai government on Tuesday withdrew the nominations of 46 chairpersons and six vice-chairpersons from various government boards, corporations and authorities.

These 52 BJP persons, many of whom are BJP members, were picked by Bommai’s predecessor B S Yediyurappa between August 2019 and July 2021.

Environmentalist Ananth Hegde Ashisara (Karnataka Biodiversity Board), actor-politician Shruthi (Karnataka State Temperance Board), former chief secretary K Ratna Prabha (Karnataka Skill Development Authority), writer M N Nandeesh Hanje (Karnataka Books Authority), actor Sunil Puranik (Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy) and Anand Uppalli (Organic Farming Mission) are among those who have lost their positions.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on Tuesday issued a note asking the heads of 22 departments to annul the appointments based on Bommai’s direction.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Bommai said a decision to replace heads of boards and corporations who have completed over 1.5 years in office was taken at the BJP core committee meeting six months ago. “It was decided to give an opportunity for new faces. Accordingly, the process is on. The (new) list is getting ready,” he said.

According to sources, new chairpersons will be nominated in a day or two.

It is said that Bommai will dole out appointments to be in the good books of party leaders and workers even as there is no clarity on expansion or reshuffle of his Cabinet that has five positions vacant.

BSY-mukt BJP mocks Cong

In a tweet, the D K Shivakumar-led Congress took a dig at the BJP government over the decision to revoke the appointments to various boards and corporations. “A BSYmuktaBJP campaign is about to be started by the BJP,” the Congress said, adding that Bommai has become a “football” between Yediyurappa and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.