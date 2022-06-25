Karnataka CM Bommai slams claims of 'undeclared emergency' in India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday attacked the BJP’s detractors for accusing the saffron party of imposing “an undeclared emergency” on the country.

He was speaking at an event organised by the BJP to observe the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as ‘Black Day’.

“People say there’s an undeclared emergency. But, the very fact that people can talk whimsically is proof that we have the highest democracy,” he said. The CM said there is no democracy without dissent. “The Emergency posed a big question to our democracy as personal liberties, equality, fraternity and other Constitutional ideals were distorted,” he said.

Hailing the Constitution as “most sacred”, he said it has the power to protect democracy. “We see that in Pakistan, democracy comes and goes like a film trailer. It’s the same in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Forget the Middle East. Look at America, Britain, France, Germany, Italy...India is the strongest and successful democracy with 130 crore people,” he said.