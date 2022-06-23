Karnataka CM Bommai to visit Delhi today

Karnataka CM Bommai to visit Delhi on June 22, triggers reshuffle speculation

Speculation is also that the BJP leadership has asked Bommai to come to the national capital

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2022, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 01:45 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Triggering fresh speculation on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will travel to New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the tour programme released by his office, Bommai will reach New Delhi on Thursday afternoon and return Friday evening.

This is his second visit to New Delhi this month. His programme also includes meeting Union ministers.

Speculation is also that it is the BJP central leadership that has asked Bommai to come to the national capital.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
BJP
Karnataka Politics

