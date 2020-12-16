Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa gives Cabinet ranks to 13 BJP MLAs

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday doled out Cabinet ranks for 13 BJP legislators who are heading various boards and corporations.

Four other legislators have been given Minister of State ranks, according to notifications issued by the government.

Some of these 17 MLAs were hoping to become ministers in Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, which is due for an expansion or reshuffle. By giving them Cabinet and MoS ranks, Yediyurappa is said to have mollified the MLAs, giving them the signal that they cannot be accommodated in his council of ministers.

The MLAs with a Cabinet rank are as follows: M Chandrappa, Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa, Nehru Olekar, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), K Shivanagouda Nayak, Kalakappa Bandi, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, K Madal Virupakshappa, Siddu Savadi, AS Patil (Nadahalli), Dattatraya C Patil Revoor, P Rajeev and SV Ramachandra.

The four MLAs with MoS Rank are: Rajkumar Patil Telkur, CS Niranjan Kumar, AS Jayaram and N Linganna.

Yediyurappa also gave a Cabinet rank to his media advisor N Bhrungeesh.

BJP meet on Dec 20

Office bearers of the state BJP unit will meet on Sunday, December 20 in Bengaluru. The meeting is scheduled ahead of the two-phase polls for gram panchayats on December 22 and 27. The meeting is expected to chart out final strategies ahead of polling. The party has been upbeat about its prospects in the local body elections, having launched its campaign early by organizing outreach programmes at the gram panchayat level.