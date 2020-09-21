Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pushes for curtailing session, Siddaramaiah says 'no'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said he would request the Opposition Congress and JD(S) to cut down the duration of the monsoon session of the legislature due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The session started Monday and is scheduled to end September 30. Many legislators, including ministers, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The situation is such that some 55-60 MLAs aren’t able to come. So, I’ll request the Opposition to stick to discussing only necessary issues and finish the session as soon as possible. Let’s see how they cooperate,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyurappa is pushing to bring the session down to three days of business from the scheduled eight days. Even the Parliament session may be curtailed with at least 30 MPs testing positive for Covid-19.

But Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is in no mood to agree. “Yediyurappa spoke with me. I said it was true that Covid-19 cases were rising and that it was because of him,” he told reporters. “You’re bringing 35-40 Bills and you want to reduce the duration of the session from eight days. We’re saying it should be extended to three weeks,” he said, adding that Yediyurappa will have to withdraw the Bills for him to consider agreeing to curtailing the session.