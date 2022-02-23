Karnataka CM defends salary hike for lawmakers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday defended the hike in salaries of lawmakers by saying it is not a sudden decision.

“This is done once every five years. There was a lot of discussions earlier also. It came up for discussion during the last two sessions. But we didn’t bring (the Bills). It’s not the first time this is being done,” Bommai told reporters.

Bommai was responding to outrage over the hike in salaries for lawmakers at a time when the state has just begun recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Legislative Assembly and the Council passed two Bills to hike salaries and allowances of lawmakers. The monthly salary of all lawmakers has gone up from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. The salary of the chief minister is up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 whereas ministers will get Rs 60,000 against the existing Rs 40,000. All other allowances have been hiked as well.

Cong MLA opposes

Khanapur Congress legislator Dr Anjali Nimbalkar opposed the hikes.

“We don’t want this. Pay the Covid bills of common man first, give them shelters. Give better infrastructure, jobs, transport and a better life for a person to survive in this pandemic,” Anjali said in a tweet.

“Amidst the din of protest by Congress MLAs, the House passed this Bill,” Anjali said.

“Why is the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai so hostile and indifferent to the needs of the common man? Was this Bill even necessary during the Covid times? People are suffering. Take care of them first,” she said.

