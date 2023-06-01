Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets two political secretaries

Congress MLCs K Govindaraj and Naseer Ahmed have been appointed as political secretaries to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They will enjoy the status of Cabinet ministers, according to a government notification issued on Thursday.

In a separate notification, Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu was appointed as Siddaramaiah's chief advisor. He, too, will enjoy the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Siddaramaiah has picked first-time lawmaker A S Ponnanna as his legal advisor. Ponnanna, a former additional advocate-general, is now the Virajpet MLA.

In a note to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Siddaramaiah has asked for Ponnanna to be given the rank of a Cabinet minister.