Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets two political secretaries

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 22:52 ist
Congress MLCs K Govindaraj and Naseer Ahmed have been appointed as political secretaries to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They will enjoy the status of Cabinet ministers, according to a government notification issued on Thursday. 

In a separate notification, Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu was appointed as Siddaramaiah's chief advisor. He, too, will enjoy the rank of a Cabinet minister. 

Siddaramaiah has picked first-time lawmaker A S Ponnanna as his legal advisor. Ponnanna, a former additional advocate-general, is now the Virajpet MLA.

In a note to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Siddaramaiah has asked for Ponnanna to be given the rank of a Cabinet minister.

