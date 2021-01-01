Karnataka CM's post not vacant, no question of change of leadership: Renukacharya

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary M P Renukacharya on Friday stated that he has appealed to State BJP President and the CM to take stringent actions against those who make comments on leadership and leaders of the party in public.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's remarks on the Chief Minister will not tarnish his image. "The Chief Minister post is not vacant," he said.

He said the party's organisational activities and the government must go together. The party leaders have the right to discuss development related issues. But it is not fair to make comments on leadership in public.

He said though leaders instructed workers and legislators not to make negative comments on leadership in core committee meeting held in Belagavi, "but some people are trying to create confusion over it".

"Yediyurappa himself stated that he would complete his term as Chief Minister. So the change of leadership issue does not arise at all," Renukacharya stated.

Referring to the pro-Pakistan slogan raised by activists of Social Democratic Party of India in Ujire, he said the government would ban the party. He also questioned Congress leaders' silence in this regard.