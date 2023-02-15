Karnataka: Cong accuses BJP of inflating tender costs to raise funds for polls

Congress leaders on Wednesday accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government of inflating tender costs and finalising them in a tearing hurry before the code of conduct kicks in for Assembly elections to be held in April-May.

The leaders said that they would raise this issue in the ongoing session of the legislature and also approach the court besides reviewing all these tenders after their party comes to power.

Addressing a joint press conference, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala charged that the government was busy finalising tenders by inflating costs in key departments like Public Works, Water Resources, Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Energy among others.

Shivakumar pointed out that if the actual tender cost is Rs 500 crore, it is being inflated to Rs 1,000 crore.

"We are ready to provide proof. In some cases, this is happening with the Cabinet approval. Approvals are being given within seven days. MLAs are given charge of such projects. They finalise the transactions with the promise by contractors of giving a certain sum of money before the election process kicks in," Shivakuamr charged.

Describing it a continuation of the '40 per cent commission' of the Bommai government, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that Bommai keeps demanding for proof every time the Congress raises the corruption issue. "Isn't the letter written by their own MLA (Goolihatti Shekar) proof of what is happening?" he questioned and alleged that the entire process has the blessings of the Chief Minister's Office.

The BJP’s Hosadurga MLA had alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the tender process of various boards, including the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL) in the Department of Water Resources.

Siddaramaiah said that the party will raise it in the Assembly besides taking the issue to court.

Meanwhile, AICC Karnataka in-charge Surjewala charged the ruling BJP was doing it with an intention to mobilise money for elections.

"We will constitute an inquiry into such tenders when the Congress comes to power in the next 45 days," he warned.