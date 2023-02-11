Karnataka: Cong chalks out plan to woo Lingayats; meeting on Feb 13

The Congress is busy working out a strategy to woo the Lingayat community - which plays a decisive role in some Assembly constituencies. The party has convened a meeting of senior leaders on Monday to chalk out a plan in this regard.

Sources in the Karnataka Congress confirmed that senior leaders such as Shamanur Shivashankarappa, M B Patil, Vinay Kulkarni, Eshwar Khandre and others will be attending the meeting.

Sources said that over 210 applications have been received from Lingayat ticket aspirants seeking Congress ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Of these, 75 names have been shortlisted. The community leaders are demanding the party to accord priority to Lingayat candidates considering their winnability.

Meetings are planned with voters in Lingayat-dominated constituencies.

“Lingayat community was with Congress and it got divided following the unceremonious dismissal of Veerendra Patil government in 1990. We can bring the community back to Congress fold by giving more seats to them,” a senior party leader said.

The Congress give tickets to 47 Lingayats in the last Assembly election and now Lingayat leaders are demanding tickets for 60.

“In the last election, barring Gundlupet, Lingayat candidates were not fielded in any constituency in old Mysuru region. They were not given opportunity in Bengaluru City also. I personally feel that Congress will be more stronger by bringing in more Lingayat candidates” said KPCC working President Eshwar Khandre.

Nikhil Kondajji, a ticket aspirants and national general secretary of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha youth wing said that 17 of the 47 Lingayat contestants won the election last time. “Lingayats are basically Congress voters and its time to bring them back,” he added.

Anil Tadkal, KPCC office-bearer and chairman of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha said that at least 73 constituencies in the state are dominated by Lingayats and in 33 segments they are second in terms of numbers.