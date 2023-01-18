Karnataka Cong MLC B K Hariprasad likens defectors to 'prostitutes', sparks row

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress leader B K Hariprasad, has stirred up a controversy by likening MLAs who defected to the BJP to form a government in 2018 to a 'prostitute'.

“A woman who enters into prostitution for sustenance is called a prostitute. What will you call the MLAs who sold themselves?” Hariprasad asked at the 'Praja Dwani Yatre' organised by the KPCC at the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Stadium here on Tuesday.

He said that a coalition government had been formed when the voters of the state had given a fractured mandate in the last Assembly polls. "However, some MLAs sold themselves. What will you call them? We need to teach the local MLA a lesson," he said. The voters of the constituency should give a befitting reply to the MLA in the upcoming Assembly polls, the leader appealed in an oblique reference to Tourism Minister Anand Singh.

"The sugar factory in the region has closed down. Who is responsible for it? Unemployment has increased as oil, textile and biscuit factories have closed down. The credit for closing them goes to the BJP," he added.

Later, speaking to news agency ANI about the ongoing row over his statement, Hariprasad accused the BJP of "twisting" his words and creating an "unnecessary controversy about sex workers."

"We have great respect for sex workers. I apologise if they are hurt," Hariprasad further told the agency.

When asked for a comment, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress leader, telling ANI, "See, I can't react to such a low, cheap statement. This is my reaction."