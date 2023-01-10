Karnataka: Cong to seek Sudeep's support? 

Speculation is rife that the Karnataka Congress has approached Sandalwood star Sudeep seeking his endorsement for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.
According to sources, Congress’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu is said to have reached out to Sudeep who belongs to the Nayaka (ST) community. In September, the BJP government named Sudeep as the ambassador of the Punyakoti cow adoption scheme.
