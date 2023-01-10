Karnataka: Cong to seek Sudeep's support? 

Congress’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu is said to have reached out to Sudeep who belongs to the Nayaka (ST) community

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 04:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Speculation is rife that the Karnataka Congress has approached Sandalwood star Sudeep seeking his endorsement for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.

According to sources, Congress’s poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu is said to have reached out to Sudeep who belongs to the Nayaka (ST) community. In September, the BJP government named Sudeep as the ambassador of the Punyakoti cow adoption scheme. 

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

