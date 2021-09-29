Karnataka Congress district units' restructure before Dasara: Shivakumar

The Congress district units’ new office-bearers' appointments will be made before the Dasara festival, Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

"There are no differences among leaders on appointing new office-bearers and both party national leaders and state leaders were on the same page on the issue," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"New office-bearers will be appointed by mid next month, mostly before Dasara," he said.

While appointing office bearers, priority will be given to those loyal to the party and working for strengthening the organisation, he said.

Shivakumar, who came to the national capital on Monday, said he met Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and discussed the party affairs.

Appointing new office-bearers will be crucial for the selection of party candidates for the next elections. Earlier, there were differences between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on restructuring the state unit. While Siddaramaiah wanted to continue with existing office-bearers, Shivakumar was appointing new faces.

Since both are Chief Ministerial aspirants of the party, they wanted to control district units by putting their own men. To resolve these differences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also held meetings with both the leaders.

On several leaders from Janata Dal (S) joining Congress, Shivakumar said those who believe in Congress principles were free to join the party. He also said no leaders from Congress will join BJP.